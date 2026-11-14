Spartanburg’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level warehouse to leadership in delivery operations. Here are a few strong picks if you like keeping things moving and organized.

Employer: Broad River Retail

Broad River Retail Location: Spartanburg, SC

Salary: Hourly, paid weekly ( rate varies by shift and location )

Hourly, paid weekly ( ) Type: Contract-to-hire, full-time

Operate stock picker lifts, move furniture, and help keep a busy warehouse running smoothly. Good fit if you’re comfortable lifting up to 75 lbs and want weekly pay, a guaranteed raise at conversion, benefits, 401(k) match, and 40% employee discount once hired on.

Employer: Alsco Uniforms

Location: Spartanburg, SC

Salary: $70,000 per year + quarterly bonuses

Type: Full-time, exempt

Lead delivery routes and service teams, handle customer issues, and keep operations on track. Comes with company vehicle, gas card, cell phone, tablet, 401(k) with match, and full medical/dental/vision, ideal if you have 3+ years in routes, transportation, or logistics.

Employer: Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

Location: Spartanburg, SC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Entry-level role keeping hospital supplies stocked, organized, and tracked. Great if you have a high school diploma, like detail work, and want to get your foot in the door with a major healthcare system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new roles often pop up at the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.