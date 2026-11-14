Spartanburg has steady demand for trained security pros, especially around banks and other high‑risk sites. If you have armed experience, there are a few solid full‑time options right now.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00/hour

Schedule: Tue–Thu 2:30 PM–10:30 PM, Sat 6:30 AM–2:30 PM

Armed role at a financial institution, focused on patrols, visible presence, and responding to incidents. Good fit if you have at least 1 year armed security/law enforcement/military, a driver’s license, and want paid training, health insurance, 401(k), and employee discounts.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00/hour

Schedule: Sun–Thu 10:30 PM–6:30 AM

Overnight armed position at a financial institution, with driving patrols, access control, and incident response. Best for night owls with 1+ year armed experience, a valid driver’s license, and interest in benefits, retirement plan, and ongoing training.

If one of these fits your background, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.