Spartanburg’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in banking and construction. Here are a few strong management roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Truist

Truist Location: Spartanburg, SC (Hillcrest branch)

Type: Full-time, regular

Salary: Not listed

Run a full-service bank branch: lead the team, grow small business and mass affluent relationships, and handle hiring, coaching, and performance reviews. Good fit if you have financial services + branch leadership experience and want a role with broad people, sales, and compliance responsibility plus a full benefits package.

Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for a Southeast GC)

(recruiting for a Southeast GC) Location: Spartanburg, SC / Greenville–Spartanburg area

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $130,000 base + bonus

Lead a 220‑unit multifamily podium project in downtown Spartanburg for a contractor growing its presence in the region. Ideal if you’ve managed commercial or multifamily builds, like working with subs and vendors, and want vehicle allowance, bonus potential, and long‑term growth as the company expands locally.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Spartanburg, SC (on‑site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,500 – $185,000 (hourly within this range)

Lead large, hyperscale data center projects from planning through commissioning for a major global firm. Best for seasoned PMs with 8+ years’ experience, OSHA 10/30, and a background on $50M+ mission‑critical or industrial projects, looking to work on high‑impact infrastructure with strong pay and benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar leadership roles tend to pop up around the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.