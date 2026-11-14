Spartanburg’s tech scene is heating up, with high-level IT and analytics roles that mix strategy, leadership, and hands-on problem solving. If you’re ready to step into a bigger seat, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Spartanburg, SC (client-facing, consulting)

(client-facing, consulting) Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Lead AI and GenAI solutions for health systems, from RAG workflows to clinical decision support, using cloud platforms like Azure, AWS, or Google Cloud. This is a senior leadership role where you guide global teams, design PHI-compliant architectures, and turn complex healthcare data into real-world automation and insights.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Spartanburg, SC (client-facing, consulting)

(client-facing, consulting) Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Own SAP finance workstreams (FI, FICO, Central Finance) that improve clients’ financial processes and reporting. You’ll manage teams, shape finance transformation projects, and stay close to both the tech configuration and the business side of budgeting, controls, and analytics.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Spartanburg, SC (client-facing, consulting)

(client-facing, consulting) Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Lead Oracle Cloud EPM implementations around planning, budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, and reporting. This role is ideal if you have deep Oracle EPM experience (FCCS, ePBCS, ARCS, etc.) and want to guide large finance transformation programs from design through deployment.

Employer: American Credit Acceptance

Location: Onsite – Spartanburg, SC (HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run pricing strategy for a $4B+ originations platform, leading teams of analysts and leaders to turn advanced analytics into big business decisions. This is an onsite, high-impact role where you’ll partner with Data Science and senior leadership, own end-to-end pricing outcomes, and help shape the future of a fast-growing auto finance company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas about how your skills could fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.