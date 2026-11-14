Spartanburg has some strong options right now if you’re in sales or marketing, from hands-on field roles to high-level director spots with national firms.

Employer: CEO Inc.

Location: Spartanburg, SC (based in office, frequent U.S. travel)

Type: Full-time

Outside sales role selling engineered industrial heating products used in EVs, medical, solar, telecom, and transportation. You’ll grow new and existing accounts, work closely with engineering and manufacturing, and manage projects from quote to production. U.S. citizenship or Green Card required.

Employer: PwC

Location: Spartanburg, SC (Internal Firm Services)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,500 – $423,780 (plus annual discretionary bonus and full benefits)

Lead firmwide internal communications and change initiatives at a global brand. You’ll set strategy, advise senior leaders, craft clear messaging for big change efforts, and mentor a comms team. Requires 8+ years in corporate communications or PwC experience.

Employer: PwC

Location: Spartanburg, SC (Internal Firm Services)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,500 – $423,780 (plus annual discretionary bonus and full benefits)

High-impact role owning integrated marketing strategy and planning to drive brand visibility and revenue. You’ll lead annual and quarterly planning, turn market and audience data into campaigns, and coach marketing pros on performance and analytics. Requires 8+ years in sales/marketing or PwC experience.

Employer: Fairway Management

Location: Listed near Spartanburg, SC but 100% travel across assignments

Type: Full-time (traveling role)

Lead leasing and marketing for new construction senior and family communities, aiming for 100% occupancy before moving to the next site. All travel expenses are covered (hotel, utilities, gas card, per diem, airfare), plus base pay, bonuses, and incentives. Great fit if you like sales, travel, and fast-paced lease-ups.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Spartanburg’s market is active, so being ready helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.