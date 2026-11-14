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🛒 Spartanburg Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Spartanburg has some solid front-line roles open right now, from retail floors to office client care. Good mix of full-time stability and flexible part-time work.
Assistant Manager
- Employer: Citi Trends
- Location: Spartanburg, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run a busy value-fashion store, support the team, and keep sales and operations on track. Great fit if you have a few years of retail leadership and want benefits, paid vacation, 401(k), and growth into store management.
Retail Sales Specialist – Verizon
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Spartanburg, SC 29301
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base pay + bonuses up to $30 per new line and $10 per upgrade/tablet
Work inside Best Buy helping customers pick the right Verizon phones and plans. You’ll get tech training, employee discounts, bonus pay on activations, and benefits that support health, savings, and time off.
Merchandising Specialist
- Employer: Premium Retail Services (Acosta Group)
- Location: Spartanburg, SC 29301
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $12.00/hour
Perfect if you like working on your own and keeping store shelves looking sharp. You’ll stock products, set up displays, and report tasks by smartphone across different local stores.
Account Manager
- Employer: U Trust Insurance Agency LLC
- Location: Spartanburg, SC (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM
- Salary: Not listed
Office-based role supporting commercial trucking insurance clients. You’ll manage accounts, handle client requests, keep records organized, and work closely with the internal team; insurance experience and a P&C license are a plus.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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