Spartanburg has some solid front-line roles open right now, from retail floors to office client care. Good mix of full-time stability and flexible part-time work.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy value-fashion store, support the team, and keep sales and operations on track. Great fit if you have a few years of retail leadership and want benefits, paid vacation, 401(k), and growth into store management.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Spartanburg, SC 29301

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay + bonuses up to $30 per new line and $10 per upgrade/tablet

Work inside Best Buy helping customers pick the right Verizon phones and plans. You’ll get tech training, employee discounts, bonus pay on activations, and benefits that support health, savings, and time off.

Employer: Premium Retail Services (Acosta Group)

Location: Spartanburg, SC 29301

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.00/hour

Perfect if you like working on your own and keeping store shelves looking sharp. You’ll stock products, set up displays, and report tasks by smartphone across different local stores.

Employer: U Trust Insurance Agency LLC

Location: Spartanburg, SC (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM

Salary: Not listed

Office-based role supporting commercial trucking insurance clients. You’ll manage accounts, handle client requests, keep records organized, and work closely with the internal team; insurance experience and a P&C license are a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.