Spartanburg’s finance scene is steady right now, with a mix of healthcare, banking, and utilities roles. Here are a few solid options if you like numbers and detailed work.

Employer: Dialysis Clinic, Inc. (DCI)

Dialysis Clinic, Inc. (DCI) Location: Spartanburg, SC (hybrid – part remote, part in-office at 105 Tradd Street )

(hybrid – part remote, part in-office at ) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.75/hour, experience not required

Handle billing, collections, and account reconciliations for a large nonprofit healthcare provider. Monday–Friday schedule, Sundays off, with paid training, medical/dental/vision, retirement match up to 8%, PTO, and education reimbursement.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Spartanburg, SC (Greenville market coverage)

(Greenville market coverage) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Advise clients on investments and banking solutions, build financial plans, and work toward sales and service goals. Requires Series 7 and 66 (or 63 & 65) and at least 1 year of investment industry experience; Monday–Friday with rotating Saturdays, in-office focus.

Employer: Spartanburg Water & Sewer

Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Temporary

Pay: Not listed

Short-term role managing bi-weekly payroll for two companies, including timekeeping, benefits deductions, retirement reporting, and compliance with state and federal rules. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented with payroll or accounting system experience and want to build local government-utility experience.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.