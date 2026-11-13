Spartanburg’s engineering scene is busy right now, with strong demand for hands-on problem solvers. If you like building real products and working with advanced materials, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Anderson-Negele (part of Ralliant Corporation )

Anderson-Negele (part of ) Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $83,400 – $155,000 + bonus eligibility

Own the full lifecycle of industrial electronics for hygienic sensors used in food, beverage, and pharma plants. This role is very hands-on: you design the schematics, do your own multilayer PCB layout, handle board bring-up, and drive UL/CSA/CE/EMC certification from first sketch to shipping product.

Employer: Milliken & Company

Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Full-time (experience-based senior individual contributor)

Full-time (experience-based senior individual contributor) Salary: Not listed

Lead plastic applications work for new and existing additive technologies, from early testing through full commercialization. You’ll design experiments, run plastics processing trials, guide lab techs, and act as a go-to technical partner for product and market managers.

If one of these fits your skills, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.