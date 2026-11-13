Spartanburg’s infrastructure scene is busy right now – from power generation to safety and smart home tech, there are solid hands-on roles open across the city.

Here are several strong picks if you like working with your hands, gear, and the outdoors.

Employer: Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc. Location: Spartanburg, SC (100% on-site, field-based)

(100% on-site, field-based) Type: Full-time | Technician | On-site with flexibility

| Technician | On-site with flexibility Salary: $65,600 – $98,400 + relocation package available

You’ll be the go-to technical specialist for diagnosing and repairing generators at customer sites, plus doing preventive maintenance and coaching junior techs. This is a good fit if you like complex troubleshooting, using electronic service tools, and want a role with clear safety standards and documented procedures.

Employer: USIC

Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Full-time , daytime with overtime/on-call as needed

, daytime with overtime/on-call as needed Pay: $20.00/hour

Work outdoors and independently while locating and marking underground utilities (telecom, electric, gas, water, sewer). This role comes with 100% paid training, company vehicle and fuel card, solid benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and clear promotion paths, ideal if you want a long-term field career without prior locating experience.

Employer: EchoStar (DISH / Boost / Sling brands)

(DISH / Boost / Sling brands) Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Full-time , field-based with travel, evenings/weekends/holidays as needed

, field-based with travel, evenings/weekends/holidays as needed Compensation: Hourly + bonuses (up to $6,400 first year, up to $9,100 after), plus location pay where applicable

Install and service Starlink/DISH and smart home equipment in customers’ homes, teach them how to use it, and keep a professional, clean work setup. This role offers paid training, steady pay raises, strong benefits, stock purchase plan, and free/discounted TV and mobile service, great if you like tech, problem-solving, and customer interaction.

Employer: ProAmpac

Location: Spartanburg, SC (manufacturing facility)

(manufacturing facility) Type: Full-time management

Full-time management Salary: $85,000 – $110,000

Lead EHS programs in a fast-paced manufacturing plant—overseeing compliance, audits, hazardous materials handling, and continuous improvement in safety and environmental performance. This is a strong move if you have 3–5 years of EHS experience, a related BS degree, and want a leadership role shaping safety culture on site.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the pipeline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.