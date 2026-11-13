Spartanburg’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with food and plastics plants adding key people. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Dare Foods Limited

Dare Foods Limited Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Full-time, permanent, onsite, day shift

Category: Maintenance leadership in food manufacturing

Lead the maintenance team at Dare’s Breton bakery, keeping production lines, utilities, and facility systems running safely and smoothly. This role is ideal if you have 7+ years in manufacturing and 3+ years supervising, plus experience with PLCs, CMMS, and food safety standards (GMP/HACCP). Dare offers a competitive base salary, health and wellness benefits, retirement programs, paid time off, and career development opportunities.

Note: This same Maintenance Manager role also appears on Indeed; details match this listing.

Employer: DFI – Detroit Forming, Inc.

Location: Spartanburg, SC 29301

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $21.00 – $24.00 per hour (overtime after 40 hours)

(overtime after 40 hours) Shift: 3rd shift (Mon–Wed 6 p.m.–12 a.m., alternating Thu/Fri and Sat/Sun 6 p.m.–6 a.m.)

Work in the extrusion department making thermoformed plastic packaging for the food industry. You’ll handle materials, run machines, and help with cleanup and projects, with training and uniforms provided and room to grow your mechanical skills. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, prescription coverage, 401(k) with company contribution, life and disability, paid holidays, vacation, and sick days, plus a referral program.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—midnight shift and maintenance leadership roles tend to fill fast. Polish your resume and apply directly through the links.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.