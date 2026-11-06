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🎓 Spartanburg Education Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
Spartanburg’s education scene is growing, from early childhood to college level. Here are several solid roles if you love working with students and families.
Teacher – Early Childhood 5K (Kindergarten)
- Employer: Spartanburg School District 7 (Drayton Mills Elementary School)
- Location: Spartanburg, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Teach 5K kindergarten starting January 2027, helping young students build strong basics and life skills. You’ll need a SC teaching certificate (Elementary endorsement) and must apply through the Spartanburg 7 website, with TB test, transcripts, and references.
Transfer Admissions Counselor
- Employer: University of South Carolina Upstate
- Location: USC Upstate, Spartanburg, SC
- Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs/week, 12 months)
- Anticipated Hiring Range: $41,073 – $44,094 (based on experience)
Help future transfer students find their path at USC Upstate through campus tours, school visits, and transfer credit evaluations. This role is great if you enjoy meeting people, presenting, and working with data; requires a bachelor’s degree and 1+ year related experience (or equivalent training/education).
Classroom Teacher for Infants – The Franklin School
- Employer: Spartanburg County First Steps – The Franklin School Child Development Center
- Location: Spartanburg, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, with state benefits (exact amount not listed)
Care for and teach infants in a high-quality early childhood setting, partnering closely with families. Requires at least an Associate Degree in Early Childhood or related field and 1 year of experience; Bachelor’s in Early Childhood is preferred. Rolling deadline – apply via https://1steps.bamboohr.com/jobs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—requirements are often more flexible than they look on first glance.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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