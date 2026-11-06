🎓 Spartanburg Education Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Spartanburg’s education scene is growing, from early childhood to college level. Here are several solid roles if you love working with students and families.

Employer: Spartanburg School District 7 (Drayton Mills Elementary School)

Spartanburg School District 7 (Drayton Mills Elementary School) Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach 5K kindergarten starting January 2027, helping young students build strong basics and life skills. You’ll need a SC teaching certificate (Elementary endorsement) and must apply through the Spartanburg 7 website, with TB test, transcripts, and references.

Employer: University of South Carolina Upstate

Location: USC Upstate, Spartanburg, SC

Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs/week, 12 months)

Anticipated Hiring Range: $41,073 – $44,094 (based on experience)

Help future transfer students find their path at USC Upstate through campus tours, school visits, and transfer credit evaluations. This role is great if you enjoy meeting people, presenting, and working with data; requires a bachelor’s degree and 1+ year related experience (or equivalent training/education).

Employer: Spartanburg County First Steps – The Franklin School Child Development Center

Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, with state benefits (exact amount not listed)

Care for and teach infants in a high-quality early childhood setting, partnering closely with families. Requires at least an Associate Degree in Early Childhood or related field and 1 year of experience; Bachelor’s in Early Childhood is preferred. Rolling deadline – apply via https://1steps.bamboohr.com/jobs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—requirements are often more flexible than they look on first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.