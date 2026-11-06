🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Spartanburg Right Now

Spartanburg neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, especially for families with little ones. Here’s what’s up for grabs around James Creek.

Item: Black leather backpack, small bag, and scarf

Condition: Needs some love and attention; has been sitting in a garage for years

Category: Clothing & accessories

Location: James Creek, Spartanburg, SC

Source: nextdoor.com

These pieces could be great if you like to clean up or refresh older items. Good for someone who doesn’t mind a little repair or deep cleaning.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Pampers Cruisers 360° diapers, Size 3, 74 count

Condition: One pack opened

Details: 360° design with 100% leakproof gap-free fit (per package)

Category: Baby & kids

Location: James Creek, Spartanburg, SC

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect for a family with a baby in size 3 diapers who doesn’t mind an opened but mostly full pack.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Mixed baby diapers

One pack of Tippy Toes size 3 diapers

of diapers One pack of diapers where the brand and exact size are not remembered, but believed to be size 2 or 3

Condition: Not liked by the poster’s family; baby has outgrown them

Category: Baby & kids

Location: James Creek, Spartanburg, SC

Source: nextdoor.com

Good option if you want to try a couple of different diaper brands and sizes without spending money.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Baby Delight bouncer

Condition: Missing tools needed to secure it all together

Category: Listed under Automotive, but this is a baby item

Location: James Creek, Spartanburg, SC

Source: nextdoor.com

Best for someone handy who can find or replace the missing tools and safely assemble it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Spartanburg tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.