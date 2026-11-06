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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Spartanburg Right Now
Spartanburg neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, especially for families with little ones. Here’s what’s up for grabs around James Creek.
Black Leather Backpack, Small Bag, and Scarf
Item: Black leather backpack, small bag, and scarf
Condition: Needs some love and attention; has been sitting in a garage for years
Category: Clothing & accessories
Location: James Creek, Spartanburg, SC
Source: nextdoor.com
These pieces could be great if you like to clean up or refresh older items. Good for someone who doesn’t mind a little repair or deep cleaning.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Pampers Cruisers 360° Diapers Size 3 (74 Count)
Item: Pampers Cruisers 360° diapers, Size 3, 74 count
Condition: One pack opened
Details: 360° design with 100% leakproof gap-free fit (per package)
Category: Baby & kids
Location: James Creek, Spartanburg, SC
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect for a family with a baby in size 3 diapers who doesn’t mind an opened but mostly full pack.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Packs of Baby Diapers (Mixed Brands, Size 2–3)
Item: Mixed baby diapers
- One pack of Tippy Toes size 3 diapers
- One pack of diapers where the brand and exact size are not remembered, but believed to be size 2 or 3
Condition: Not liked by the poster’s family; baby has outgrown them
Category: Baby & kids
Location: James Creek, Spartanburg, SC
Source: nextdoor.com
Good option if you want to try a couple of different diaper brands and sizes without spending money.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Baby Delight Bouncer (Missing Tools)
Item: Baby Delight bouncer
Condition: Missing tools needed to secure it all together
Category: Listed under Automotive, but this is a baby item
Location: James Creek, Spartanburg, SC
Source: nextdoor.com
Best for someone handy who can find or replace the missing tools and safely assemble it.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Spartanburg tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.