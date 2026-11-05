📣 Spartanburg Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Spartanburg’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from housing to techy industrial gear. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Stanley Martin Homes

Stanley Martin Homes Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Other (full-time style role)

Other (full-time style role) Salary: Not listed

Lead sales for new home communities, guide buyers through the full homebuying journey, and work closely with construction and lending partners. Best for someone with 3+ years of new home sales who’s comfortable with CRM tools and weekend work.

Employer: Highmark Residential

Highmark Residential Location: Spartanburg, SC – The Grove Veridian

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Help future residents find their next apartment, give tours, handle applications and payments, and support resident events. Good fit if you have customer service or sales experience, strong communication skills, and want bonuses, rent discounts, and solid benefits.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group (Valley Hill Health and Rehab)

(Valley Hill Health and Rehab) Location: Hendersonville, NC (listed under Spartanburg area)

(listed under Spartanburg area) Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Oversee admissions, referrals, and marketing for a skilled nursing facility, including hospital and physician outreach and community events. Ideal if you have 3+ years in healthcare, enjoy relationship-building, and want daily/weekly pay options and strong benefits.

Employer: Godshall Recruiting (for a client)

(for a client) Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Full-time, Direct Hire

Salary: $90K–$120K + bonus

Blend technical know-how with sales: understand customer needs, build proposals, give demos, and support customers after the sale. Great for someone with 3+ years in technical sales/sales engineering who wants high pay, bonuses, and full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and wiggle room than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.