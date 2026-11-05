🚚 Spartanburg SC Logistics: Multiple Material Handler Roles

Spartanburg’s warehouses are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced, hands-on work and running forklifts, these local logistics jobs are worth a look.

Employer: Oshkosh Delivery (an Oshkosh Company)

Oshkosh Delivery (an Oshkosh Company) Location: Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg, SC Type: Full-time , 3rd shift

, Salary: Not listed

Support production by receiving, stocking, delivering, and shipping materials in a modern operations facility. You’ll run a variety of material handling equipment (stand-up and sit-down forklifts, tuggers, etc.), use a computer/MRP system, and help keep the warehouse safe, clean, and organized.

Employer: Univar Solutions

Location: Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg, SC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits per posting)

Hands-on role mixing, packaging, shipping, and receiving products for a global chemical distributor. You’ll load/unload trucks with a forklift, handle hazardous materials and waste with training, and work in an indoor/outdoor warehouse with clear safety processes and room to grow.

Employer: ProAmpac

Location: Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg, SC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep production moving by staging, stocking, and organizing materials for machine centers and outbound loads. This role is great if you like working with forklifts, staying organized, and having some independence while still being key to the warehouse team.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full details, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.