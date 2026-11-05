🏭 Spartanburg Manufacturing: Multiple Openings From $20–$90K

Spartanburg’s plants are busy right now, with solid options from entry-level floor roles to senior leadership. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, this week has some strong picks.

Employer: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Location: Spartanburg/Moore, SC

Type: Full-time, Night shift (N1: Sun–Tue + alternating Sat, 6:30pm–7:00am)

Pay: From $23.05/hr + shift differential (rises to $24.27/hr after 6 months)

Operate and monitor high-speed beverage production lines while keeping safety and quality tight. Benefits start day one, with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition help.

Employer: Henis Group

Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $83K–$90K/year (based on experience)

Senior-level role keeping plant electrical, instrumentation, PLCs, and controls running safely and smoothly. Great fit if you have 3+ years industrial electrical experience and want a high-impact, well-paid maintenance job.

Employer: PEC²TEC Corporation

Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 2:30pm–1:00am)

Pay: From $20.00/hr

Lead a foam production line, train operators, and jump on machines when needed to keep schedules on track. Climate-controlled plant, 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and first-shift training to get you up to speed.

Employer: Pet Dairy (Dairy Farmers of America)

Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Pay: Competitive salary (not listed)

Run overall operations for a large or multi-site dairy plant, owning KPIs, budget, safety, quality, and CI culture. Strong match for leaders with 8+ years manufacturing (food/bev preferred) and 2+ years management.

Employer: TieTex International Ltd

Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support fabric coating lines by following shop orders, helping with setups, and filling in for operators/inspectors. Good fit if you’re okay with lifting up to 50 lbs, standing on concrete, and want to grow in textiles.

Employer: Performance Seats

Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead ISO 9001 efforts, APQP/PPAP/FMEA work, and quality systems for advanced seating/composite parts. Ideal for someone with a 4-year degree or 5+ years experience in quality and knowledge of ISO 9001 / IATF 16949.

Employer: TieTex International Ltd

Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Batch and mix materials to exact specs to keep product quality consistent. Great for someone with prior batching/material handling experience and solid math skills who likes precise, routine work.

Employer: TieTex International Ltd

Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role cutting panels, loading/unloading equipment, and packing SmartCaps. Expect lifting up to 50 lbs, forklift work, and long periods on your feet in a team-focused department.

Employer: ProAmpac

Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: Not listed

Lead a production crew in a flexible packaging plant, driving safety, quality, waste reduction, and training. Good step up if you’ve been an operator/tech and want to move into leadership.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Competitive hourly + up to $3.00/hr extra for high productivity

Fold and bundle clean garments and linens in a fast-paced plant with clear production goals. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match/ESOP, PTO, and paid training.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for multiple roles once they like your background.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.