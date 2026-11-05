🍽️ Spartanburg Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Spartanburg’s food scene is busy and growing, with options from campus dining to sports bars and coffee spots. If you like fast-paced work and friendly faces, there are several solid openings right now.

Employer: Fundamental

Fundamental Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.50–$15.00/hour

Work in a healthcare setting helping prepare and serve meals to patients and long-term residents. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition help, and more) for full-time staff.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 2415 Reidville Rd, Spartanburg, SC

Type: Full-time

Step into leadership at a busy pizza shop, helping run shifts, support the team, and keep operations smooth. Good fit if you’re organized, like multitasking, and want a path toward store management.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 280 N Church St, Spartanburg, SC

Type: Full-time

Similar leadership role at a different location, ideal if you want management experience in a fast-paced, high-volume store. You’ll use your judgment, math skills, and people skills to keep the team on track.

Employer: Hickory Tavern

Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Not listed (likely part-time or full-time depending on needs)

Serve guests at a lively sports-focused restaurant with a neighborhood feel. Great if you enjoy talking with people, handling a busy section, and working game days.

Employer: Hickory Tavern

Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Not listed

Be the first friendly face guests see—greet, manage the waitlist, and keep the front door area running smoothly. Good entry role if you’re upbeat, organized, and like a fast pace.

Employer: Scoops on Main Duncan

Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $9.50–$15.00/hour

Part-time barista role with shifts between 5am–5pm, including weekends. You’ll take orders, run the Toast POS, prep simple food, and keep the shop clean—perfect if you want a few steady shifts a week.

Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Listed as full-time, schedule is part-time: Thu–Sat, 4:00pm–9:00pm

Listed as full-time, schedule is Pay: $18.50/hour

Evening-only dishwashing role that’s ideal as a second job. You’ll keep dishes, equipment, and the dish area clean and sanitized while supporting the kitchen team.

Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Other/unspecified

Other/unspecified Pay: $5.00–$27.11/hour (likely base plus tips, depending on shift and volume)

Help keep the dining room running by clearing tables, running food, and supporting servers. Great starter job if you want to learn the floor and grow into serving.

Employer: AVI Foodsystems

Location: Wofford College, Spartanburg, SC

Type: Full-time

Lead campus catering events from planning through service, including scheduling staff and managing food and labor costs. Good fit if you have 2+ years catering management and want steady hours with benefits.

Employer: AVI Foodsystems

Location: Converse University, Spartanburg, SC

Type: Full-time (aimed at students)

Help prep food, set up stations, and serve guests in a campus dining setting. Nice option if you’re a student looking for steady work with a team-focused environment.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these kinds of roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.