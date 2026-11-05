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👔 Spartanburg, SC Management Jobs: Multiple Leadership Roles Open
Spartanburg has some solid leadership roles open right now, from tech and construction to hands-on site management. If you’re ready to step up, these are worth a look.
Manager, Technical Delivery
- Employer: American Credit Acceptance
- Location: Spartanburg, SC (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead end-to-end delivery of software, data, and platform projects in a complex lending environment. You’ll manage a small technical team, own roadmaps and risk, and work directly with business leaders using Agile/Scrum.
Assistant Site Manager
- Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash
- Location: Spartanburg, SC
- Type: Part-time
- Salary/Base pay range: Not listed
Hands-on leadership role where you help run the car wash, support the team, and own the customer experience. Good fit if you like fast-paced, outdoor work and want a clear path to Site Manager.
Construction Manager – Gas Turbine Installation
- Employer: GTN Technical Staffing
- Location: Spartanburg, SC (field-based, travel up to 80%+)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee installation and startup of LM6000 or similar gas turbines for new data center campuses. You’ll act as the owner’s rep, coordinating contractors, OEMs, and commissioning teams from delivery through handover.
Project Manager – Ground-Up Multifamily
- Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a builder)
- Location: Spartanburg, SC or Charlotte, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed; benefits include: Vacation/PTO, Medical, Dental, Vision, 401(k), Bonus, Relocation, Telecommute options
Lead garden-style and mid-rise multifamily projects from start to finish. Ideal if you’ve already delivered ground-up multifamily jobs and want a role with full project ownership and a strong benefits package.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on the employer site, and it may lead you to related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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