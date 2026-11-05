👔 Spartanburg, SC Management Jobs: Multiple Leadership Roles Open

Spartanburg has some solid leadership roles open right now, from tech and construction to hands-on site management. If you’re ready to step up, these are worth a look.

Employer: American Credit Acceptance

American Credit Acceptance Location: Spartanburg, SC (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead end-to-end delivery of software, data, and platform projects in a complex lending environment. You’ll manage a small technical team, own roadmaps and risk, and work directly with business leaders using Agile/Scrum.

Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash

Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary/Base pay range: Not listed

Hands-on leadership role where you help run the car wash, support the team, and own the customer experience. Good fit if you like fast-paced, outdoor work and want a clear path to Site Manager.

Employer: GTN Technical Staffing

Location: Spartanburg, SC (field-based, travel up to 80%+)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee installation and startup of LM6000 or similar gas turbines for new data center campuses. You’ll act as the owner’s rep, coordinating contractors, OEMs, and commissioning teams from delivery through handover.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a builder)

Location: Spartanburg, SC or Charlotte, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; benefits include: Vacation/PTO, Medical, Dental, Vision, 401(k), Bonus, Relocation, Telecommute options

Lead garden-style and mid-rise multifamily projects from start to finish. Ideal if you’ve already delivered ground-up multifamily jobs and want a role with full project ownership and a strong benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on the employer site, and it may lead you to related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.