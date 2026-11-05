🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg has a nice mix of steady retail, healthcare guest services, and fun seasonal roles right now. Good options here if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: The Fresh Market

The Fresh Market Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Work across store departments (deli, bakery, produce, front-end) while helping shoppers and keeping shelves stocked. Big plus: 30% team member discount and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and PTO options.

Employer: ExecuSource

ExecuSource Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Contract (about 4 months)

Pay: $18/hour + bonus potential

Handle phone support, log calls, and review paperwork with full paid training provided. Good fit if you have solid customer service experience and want short-term work with steady weekday hours and some Saturdays.

Employer: Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Help patients and visitors with directions, parking, and general questions at the hospital. Great if you like being outdoors at times, talking with people, and keeping an eye out for safety issues.

Employer: Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Front-desk style role in hospital lobbies and waiting areas: greet guests, help with directions, coordinate rides, and support families during stressful moments. Needs 1+ year of customer service and complaint management and strong communication skills.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 1450 WO Ezell Blvd, Spartanburg, SC 29301

Type: Regular Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Lead the back-of-house team, keep stock areas organized, and coach associates while still doing hands-on work. Offers flexible hours, growth opportunities, 15–30% discount, and potential benefits for part-timers.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 1450 WO Ezell Blvd, Spartanburg, SC 29301

Type: Regular Part-time (Seasonal)

Pay: $14.00/hour

Greet shoppers, keep the sales floor tidy, and help at the registers across departments like Ladies, Men, Shoes, and Home. Good pick if you want short-term, flexible hours plus an associate discount and access to some benefits.

Employer: Oak View Group

Location: Fifth Third Park, Downtown Spartanburg, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13–$15/hour + tips , 401(k) + match

, Ballpark concession cashier role: run the register, serve food and drinks (including alcohol), and keep the stand clean during games and events. Fun, high-energy setting with a long posting window (open until February 5, 2027).

Employer: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd

Location: Spartanburg, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Help run the store day-to-day: drive sales, manage inventory, coach staff, and handle hiring and cash procedures. Best for someone with 2+ years retail assistant manager (or 3+ years related management) and strong sales and leadership skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.