📋 Spartanburg SC Admin Jobs – Multiple Flexible Office Roles

Spartanburg has a steady flow of office and front-desk jobs right now, from healthcare check-in to hybrid secretary work and on-campus roles for students.

Here are a few solid admin openings worth a look:

Employer: LIVAS

LIVAS Location: Hybrid – Spartanburg, SC 29301

– Spartanburg, SC 29301 Type: OTHER (20–45 hours/week, flexible schedule)

OTHER (20–45 hours/week, flexible schedule) Pay: $15.00 – $30.00 per hour

You’ll keep the office running smoothly: answer phones, greet visitors, handle data entry, and manage documents in Microsoft Office (QuickBooks is a plus). This is a good fit if you want a flexible schedule and some hybrid-remote work while using your organization and customer service skills.

Employer: Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Location: Spartanburg, SC (Orthopedic Surgery – Eastside)

(Orthopedic Surgery – Eastside) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-line role helping patients check in and get registered correctly so billing and care go smoothly. You’ll verify insurance, enter accurate patient info, handle payments, and support a busy medical office; 1+ year in healthcare access, customer service, or a financial setting is required.

Employer: Spartanburg Methodist College

Location: Spartanburg, SC (on campus)

(on campus) Type: Student worker / part-time (SMC students only)

Student worker / part-time (SMC students only) Pay: Not listed

Perfect for current SMC students who want campus work experience. You’ll greet visitors, answer phones, help with admissions events, and cover the main Administration Building front desk during lunch hours, with a schedule built around your classes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often hire fast when they see a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.