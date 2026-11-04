💻 Spartanburg IT Roles with $77K–$280K+ at PwC (Multiple Openings)

Spartanburg’s tech scene is getting a boost from PwC, with several senior IT roles that can be done from here while working on big, national projects.

Below are the standout openings, all full-time and paying $77K–$280K+ depending on role and experience.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Spartanburg, SC (Advisory practice, Oracle HCM Cloud)

Spartanburg, SC (Advisory practice, Oracle HCM Cloud) Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + annual discretionary bonus

+ annual discretionary bonus Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Lead Oracle HCM Cloud implementations across HR, payroll, benefits, and analytics. You’ll translate HR processes into system design, support data conversion and testing, and mentor junior team members while helping clients move to cloud-based HR.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Spartanburg, SC (Software & Product Innovation)

Spartanburg, SC (Software & Product Innovation) Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + annual discretionary bonus

+ annual discretionary bonus Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Work on pricing, promotions, and revenue management using Pricefx. You’ll turn business needs into technical solutions, build and test configurations and integrations, and guide junior staff—great if you like data, APIs, and end-to-end delivery.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Spartanburg, SC (Cloud & AI engineering)

Spartanburg, SC (Cloud & AI engineering) Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + annual discretionary bonus

+ annual discretionary bonus Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Build cloud-native and generative AI solutions on Google Cloud. You’ll work with Vertex AI, LLM APIs, LangChain/LangGraph, vector databases, and LLMOps, while shaping architecture and mentoring others.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Spartanburg, SC (SAP & finance tech leadership)

Spartanburg, SC (SAP & finance tech leadership) Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus

+ annual discretionary bonus Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Senior leadership role owning SAP S/4HANA, BTP, integrations, and SAP AI. You’ll set technical strategy, lead multi-workstream projects, coach teams on ABAP/Fiori/HANA, and advise clients on RISE with SAP and complex integration patterns.

If one of these fits your skills, save the link, polish your resume around the listed tools and responsibilities, and apply soon while the postings are still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.