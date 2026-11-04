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Spartanburg
📅 Veterans Day Parade in Spartanburg on Nov. 11, 2026
2 days ago
📅 Veterans Day Parade in Spartanburg – Nov. 11, 2026
A Veterans Day Parade hosted by American Legion Post 28 is planned for Wednesday, November 11, 2026.
The parade will:
- Start time: 4:00 PM
- Staging area: Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, with units lined up along Marion Ave.
- Route: Travel up Church Street to the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, ending on Memorial Dr.
- Address near route: 445 S Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306
If you’d like to honor veterans, you can head anywhere along Marion Ave., Church Street, or near the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium to watch and show your support.
More Info: Calendar • Veteran's Day Parade by American Legion...
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