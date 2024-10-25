Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Spartanburg Herald-Journal

    One month later: Spartanburg removing debris, some residents without internet after Helene

    By Samantha Swann, Spartanburg Herald-Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uCqFj_0wLRz7eI00

    Large piles of tree debris, downed telecommunications lines, and blocked sidewalks are still common in Spartanburg’s neighborhoods one month after Tropical Storm Helene.

    More than 23,500 cubic yards, about 5,000 tons, of debris had been hauled away as of Tuesday in the month following Tropical Storm Helene, according to city Communications Manager Christopher George, but there’s still more to go.

    “It's really widespread,” George said of the damage seen in the city. “Looking at the map that we have of tree requests, the reported trees fallen in the public right of ways — which says nothing about all the debris we're picking up — there wasn't really any area that was not hit, or especially hit worse than the others.”

    The city received nearly 400 tree calls following the storm, according to a presentation given at the Oct. 14 City Council meeting.

    Spartanburg debris removal: Spartanburg leaders talk debris removal from Helene, damages by numbers, lessons learned

    Regarding the volume of debris being cleared, George noted that Duncan Park and Converse Heights probably have the most.

    In the first month following the storm, the city’s main accomplishments were clearing paths for entering and exiting neighborhoods, working with Duke Energy to restore power, repairing traffic lights, and starting the debris-clearing process.

    Looking forward, George said, finishing debris cleanup and reviewing the early days of the storm are priorities.

    “This incident will certainly impact all of our planning efforts for these kinds of things moving forward,” George said.

    The lights are on, but there’s no internet at home

    One of the most common issues city residents still face after the storm is a lack of internet, cable, and home telephone service.

    City Councilwoman Ruth Littlejohn said on Wednesday that most of her constituents in the South Converse neighborhood were Spectrum customers and, like herself, were still without service.

    “The issue that I am hearing now is ‘no service.’ A lot of people are concerned that their internet is not backup or their telephones or their televisions,” Littlejohn said. “They're not able to keep up with the local news and things like that.”

    The latest estimation from the company for total restoration in Spartanburg is Friday, Oct. 25.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZpjS0_0wLRz7eI00

    Debris removal is the city’s main priority

    George said the city hopes to have an estimate for when debris pickup will be complete in the next few weeks.

    “We have contractors we've hired to beef up our efforts,” George said. “That's kind of the main thing we're doing here in the city, just making sure we've got more crews than we could normally put out in the field there.”

    The crews are working from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, and the cost of hiring them will be reimbursed by FEMA, George said.

    Multiple passes are planned for each neighborhood to remove all debris, even if it cannot all be brought to the road at once.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJ5nI_0wLRz7eI00

    Patience is encouraged during this process, which is anticipated to be lengthy.

    “If a team has come through, and they didn't get everything, don't think they're not coming back. They are coming back,” George said of debris cleanup efforts. “If you're not able to put everything on the curb right now because it's already full of debris, don't worry about that. When our teams come by and pick up that debris, just bring the rest of it to the curb.”

    Debris piles should be kept away from fire hydrants, mailboxes and storm grates.

    Preparing for a safe Halloween

    Another recent priority for the city was ensuring the safety of families that will be trick-or-treating on Thursday.

    Two of the most popular neighborhoods for trick-or-treaters, Converse Heights and Hampton Heights, saw many trees downed during the storm. Some sidewalks are also blocked in the neighborhoods, meaning families out walking door to door may sometimes end up walking in the street.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v6pRv_0wLRz7eI00

    George noted that this year, trick-or-treating in Converse Heights is an official special event, and the city is partnering with the neighborhood association.

    “Our police team has been working with and our special events team has been working with the neighborhood on some additional safety measures for this year,” George said. “We're just giving a little extra attention to that area this year because of the storm debris, just to make sure that everybody's safe because it is such a popular area for trick-or-treaters.”

    Some streets will be closed for the event, which will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Halloween. Families are encouraged to bring flashlights and to wear or bring reflective items to make themselves more visible while walking.

    Samantha Swann covers city news, development and culture in Spartanburg. She is a University of South Carolina Upstate and Greenville Technical College alumna. Contact her at sswann@shj.com or on Instagram at @sam_on_spartanburg.

    This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: One month later: Spartanburg removing debris, some residents without internet after Helene

    Related Search

    Tropical Storm HeleneInternet outage impactCity CouncilSamantha SwannHampton HeightsCity Council meetings

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    Susan
    1d ago
    How about getting AT&T internet service back up?
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    People Are Moving To South Carolina In Droves But Which States Are They Coming From
    country1037fm.com1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Road closing today: Making way for delivery of ‘massive’ cupola going to Downs of Nicholson
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria13 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA12 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Here’s when early voting begins on the First Coast
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast16 hours ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post25 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy