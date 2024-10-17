Roebuck's Refuge Farm aids in western North Carolina hurricane relief, taking donations

Cameron and Emily O’Sullivan of Refuge Farm in Roebuck describe their business as "built for chaos."

The couple started their business in 2019 and grew during the pandemic. They were able to provide food in the early days of the shutdown when grocery store shelves were bare.

When Helene hit the Carolinas, they were able to help feed their community and other communities again.

Despite being without power for nine days following the storm, Refuge Farm's store remained open and fully stocked with meat from its farm. Customers helped secure generators to keep the farm store open until power was restored.

“We were really blessed by the farming community here,” Cameron said. “For that first week, no stores had any meat anywhere, so we were able to feed probably 100 plus people meat out of our store because of the support that we had here from our own farming community.”

As the O’Sullivans learned more about the damage sustained in western North Carolina, they felt moved to offer help.

The couple worked with several businesses, including the Western North Carolina Livestock Center in Canton, N.C., and Big Bottom Milk Company in Forest City, N.C., to support farmers and families impacted by Hurricane Helene.

The O’Sullivans made two trips to North Carolina on Oct. 3 and 6, taking hay and fencing supplies for other farmers and food, water, and toiletries for the many stranded people.

“The Center is taking supplies and then redistributing it to farmers. So, farmers can come pick up, but they also have people going out to make deliveries,” Emily said. “They had a helicopter when we were there on Sunday that was out delivering hay to farmers, dropping hay to farmers that are stranded and can’t get out.”

The couple also took general supplies to Stafford Hill Farm in Asheville, N.C., which partnered with Biltmore Church of God and the Manna Food Bank to distribute them to children and families.

“They did a snack trailer, where they distributed food to kids in a local trailer park that weren’t able to get out of their area,” Emily said.

'It's very surreal'

On their trips, they visited several towns and cities, including Canton, Forest City, and Asheville.

The couple heard stories from people they met in North Carolina about homes being washed away and people searching through rubble for money and Social Security cards. Cameron said the experience and physical devastation they saw were surreal.

“Obviously, what's heartbreaking is that none of these people have flood insurance, so they're literally having to start all over from nothing,” Cameron said. “It's just a lot of devastation that we don't normally see around here. It's very surreal in a lot of ways.”

During their trip, the couple remembered meeting a waitress at the Moose Cafe in Asheville, N.C., who told them about going to specific locations to shower and wash clothes.

“Our waitress said that's one of the only restaurants around that's open. They had a generator so they were able to stay open,” Emily said. “She just said she was so thankful to be able to still work.”

As farmers, they were especially empathetic toward the farms that took a hit during the storm, losing winter stockpiles and struggling to find adequate food for their livestock.

“There's just basic things that are always easy to take care of that are no longer there for them,” Cameron said.

Resiliency and community in Roebuck

Between trips, Refuge Farm made a difference at home.

The farm sells pasture-raised, non-GMO meat, including chicken, eggs, pastured pork, and grass-finished lamb. They also partner with other local farms like Trail Place Farms and Walnut Grove Farm for beef and Milky Way Farm for milk.

The farm store saw an increase in orders following the storm.

“We were the only outlet for meat there for a while, so we had people coming in and going all day long,” Cameron said of the days following the storm. “It's kind of the beauty of the way we farm. We're built for chaos because smaller farms can be more resilient. We're not relying upon major facilities to continue to operate or for transportation because everything we have here is done here.”

The family was thankful that Refuge Farm was in a position to keep its business going and to help out.

“For us, the western North Carolina mountains mean so much. To really see that area hurting hurts us,” Cameron said. “We just wanted to be part of the solution. Helping them in making things more normal and back to what the North Carolina mountains are.”

How to help Refuge Farm in its efforts

The O’Sullivans are planning future trips, though a date for their next trip has not been set. They plan to take up several bags of clothing donations on their next trip and want to focus on trying to help smaller communities.

“We’re trying to work with a few other local organizations and get a plan together to go off the premise of aim small, miss small. We want to focus in on some really hard-hit areas,” Cameron said.

Cold-weather clothing and blankets, preferably new, as well as basic-need items like bottled water, nonperishable food, can openers, baby food and diapers, and any toiletries are helpful donations. Farm-focused donation needs include pet and livestock food, fencing supplies and square bales of hay.

Refuge Farm, located at 102 James Road, collects donations during store hours, which are 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday. The store is also open by appointment.

The farm can be contacted via email at refugefarmsc@gmail.com , via their website, refugefarmsc.com , or on Instagram and Facebook.

