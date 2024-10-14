Election 2024: Statehouse candidates answer questions about Spartanburg's District 30

Editor's note: In South Carolina, early voting for the Nov. 5 election begins Oct. 21. The Spartanburg Herald-Journal asked candidates in contested races to answer questions related to the office they seek before ballots are cast.

Here's what Republican incumbent Brian Lawson, 51, and Democratic nominee Ysante McDowell, 49, have to say about the race for South Carolina House of Representatives District 30, representing Spartanburg and Cherokee counties.

What is your professional background?

McDowell: Business owner

Lawson: Business management

Tell us a little about your family and personal background.

McDowell: House District 30 Candidate Ysante McDowell was born and raised in Union County, SC. Some of her childhood was from Jonesville to Spartanburg, to Union, SC. Raised in a single parent home had its challenges. Ysante has spent her adult life mostly in Spartanburg County along with her husband of 25 years and their son and daughter. Mrs. McDowell is the CoCEO of Ed’s All Purpose Seasoning and Rub LLC which began in 2015. She is an author and writer and the founder of a nonprofit which ran from 2015-2018.

Lawson: Married to my wife for 20 years this year. Two children. Daughter, 16 years old. Son, 9 years old. I am a member of Arrowwood Baptist Church in Chesnee.

Where do you live, and how long have you lived there?

McDowell: Chesnee, SC for more than 10 years

Lawson: Chesnee area of Cherokee County for 20 years

What are your top legislative priorities if elected?

McDowell: God. Faith. Family. To include the economy, education, and gun violence

Lawson: There are many top legislative priorities. I plan to continue being the voice of all SC House District 30 citizens and work hard on the issues that are important to them and to continue supporting first responders, veterans, better roads, and education

What is the biggest need facing your district, and how would you address it?

McDowell: Poverty

Lawson: There are many needs in District 30. My cell number can be found on the state's website and I put it on most of my campaign ads. I talk with the people in my district regularly to listen to their concerns and the issues they bring to me is what I try to address. I address the issues of District 30 by working with my colleagues and other state, county, and local leaders. Teamwork and relationship building is key to getting things done in any leadership position.

What makes you uniquely qualified for this position?

McDowell: Life experiences

Lawson: I am currently in my second year as the District 30 Representative in the SC House. I have formed great relationships with other House members and Senators. I also have worked hard on constituent services and have great relationships with SC state officials and county and town officials in SC District 30. I have served on boards and managed small businesses for most of my adult life. I will be able to go to Columbia on day one and continue building on the great work that the SC General Assembly accomplished in the 125th session.

