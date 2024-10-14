Open in App
    Election 2024: Statehouse candidates answer questions about Spartanburg's District 30

    By Samantha Swann, Spartanburg Herald-Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36q8UL_0w5vnbHq00

    Editor's note: In South Carolina, early voting for the Nov. 5 election begins Oct. 21. The Spartanburg Herald-Journal asked candidates in contested races to answer questions related to the office they seek before ballots are cast.

    Here's what Republican incumbent Brian Lawson, 51, and Democratic nominee Ysante McDowell, 49, have to say about the race for South Carolina House of Representatives District 30, representing Spartanburg and Cherokee counties.

    What is your professional background?

    McDowell: Business owner

    Lawson: Business management

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WGVO_0w5vnbHq00

    Tell us a little about your family and personal background.

    McDowell: House  District 30  Candidate Ysante  McDowell  was  born  and  raised  in  Union  County,  SC.  Some  of  her  childhood  was  from  Jonesville  to  Spartanburg,  to  Union,  SC.  Raised  in  a  single  parent home  had  its  challenges. Ysante  has  spent  her  adult  life  mostly  in  Spartanburg  County  along  with  her  husband  of  25  years  and  their  son  and  daughter. Mrs. McDowell is the CoCEO of Ed’s All Purpose Seasoning and Rub LLC which began in 2015. She is an author and writer and the founder of a nonprofit which ran from 2015-2018.

    Lawson: Married to my wife for 20 years this year. Two children. Daughter, 16 years old. Son, 9 years old. I am a member of Arrowwood Baptist Church in Chesnee.

    Where do you live, and how long have you lived there?

    McDowell: Chesnee, SC for more than 10 years

    Lawson: Chesnee area of Cherokee County for 20 years

    What are your top legislative priorities if elected?

    McDowell: God. Faith. Family. To include the economy, education, and gun violence

    Lawson: There are many top legislative priorities. I plan to continue being the voice of all SC House District 30 citizens and work hard on the issues that are important to them and to continue supporting first responders, veterans, better roads, and education

    What is the biggest need facing your district, and how would you address it?

    McDowell: Poverty

    Lawson: There are many needs in District 30. My cell number can be found on the state's website and I put it on most of my campaign ads. I talk with the people in my district regularly to listen to their concerns and the issues they bring to me is what I try to address. I address the issues of District 30 by working with my colleagues and other state, county, and local leaders. Teamwork and relationship building is key to getting things done in any leadership position.

    What makes you uniquely qualified for this position?

    McDowell: Life experiences

    Lawson: I am currently in my second year as the District 30 Representative in the SC House. I have formed great relationships with other House members and Senators. I also have worked hard on constituent services and have great relationships with SC state officials and county and town officials in SC District 30. I have served on boards and managed small businesses for most of my adult life. I will be able to go to Columbia on day one and continue building on the great work that the SC General Assembly accomplished in the 125th session.

    This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Election 2024: Statehouse candidates answer questions about Spartanburg's District 30

