Election 2024: Candidates answer questions about Spartanburg's House District 33 race

Editor's note: In South Carolina, early voting for the Nov. 5 election begins Oct. 21. The Spartanburg Herald-Journal asked candidates in contested races to answer questions related to the office they seek before ballots are cast.

Here's what Republican incumbent Travis Moore, 44, and Democratic nominee Clemson Turregano, 63, have to say about the race for South Carolina House of Representatives District 33, representing Spartanburg County.

What is your professional background?

Turregano: Retired veteran with 21 years active Army Service and 3.5 years enlisted service in SC National Guard. Small business owner of a global business consultancy. Senior Fellow at Furman University. Specialization in leadership development, strategic planning, and geopolitical understanding.

Moore: I attended District 6 schools and graduated from Dorman High School in 1998. After high school, I attended The Citadel and graduated from the honors program in 2002 with a bachelor of arts in history. Upon graduation from The Citadel, I was commissioned as an infantry officer in the United States Army and have served continuously since then with the S.C. Army National Guard where I am currently a lieutenant colonel commanding a light infantry battalion. Between deployments, I attended law school and graduated from the USC School of Law in 2008.

Tell us a little about your family and personal background.

Turregano: Married for 39 years to Susan from Spartanburg. Was married in Spartanburg and returned to the area over the last four decades. My father was an Air Force officer and I moved around a lot. I graduated from high school in Ft. Myers, Florida, and have moved numerous times around the world. We settled in Spartanburg in 2019 and began my business in 2020.

Moore: My wife Jenny and I met in law school and moved back to Spartanburg once I returned from my deployment in Afghanistan. We both worked in the Seventh Circuit Solicitor's Office as prosecutors under Trey Gowdy and later Barry Barnette. We now practice law together at our firm, Anderson & Moore in downtown Spartanburg. We live in Roebuck with our six wonderful children who attend District 6 schools and we attend the Episcopal Church of the Advent.

Where do you live, and how long have you lived there?

Turregano: I live on the East side and have been here since 2019.

Moore: I was born and raised in Spartanburg County and currently live in Roebuck. I have a life-long connection to this community and have only left for higher education and multiple military deployments.

What are your top legislative priorities if elected?

Turregano: I want to help create a Free-Smart-Strong South Carolina and District 33. A state where women are free to make the medical choices they need with their doctor, without government interference. I want to create a SMART state where public money is used only for public schools, teachers are paid a competitive wage, and students have all the books they want or need, supervised by parents, teachers and librarians. A strong state is one with a well-trained workforce with accessible, affordable and available childcare. Strong also includes infrastructure and public transportation.

Moore: With inflation caused by overspending at the federal level affecting all families and businesses, we need tax relief now. I championed the largest tax cut in SC history and I'm not done yet. We are currently working on more tax cuts, all while balancing the budget every year.

To hold violent criminals accountable, I'm continuing to fight for bond and sentencing reform while ensuring there's more transparency and accountability in the justice system.

In the coming legislative session, I'm committed to helping pass legislation that encourages investment in energy production in S.C.

What is the biggest need facing your district, and how would you address it?

Turregano: Infrastructure and poorly planned and executed growth. Spartanburg is expanding to the South. This reflects the growth happening across the county and we welcome our new neighbors. We do not welcome the lack of infrastructure that accompanies this growth. Roads are split, pockmarked, too narrow, and below standard. Bridges are crumbling across the district. Voters in the southern part of the district lack broadband internet and cell service. When we grow, we must take into account the impact across the county, plan for it, budget for it, and build for it.

Moore: In order to grow our economy, improve safety and quality of life, and to reduce wear and tear on our cars and trucks, we must continue to improve our infrastructure. Our region is growing, but we must keep up with that growth with quality infrastructure.

What makes you uniquely qualified for this position?

Turregano: As a retired military officer, professor and small business person, I have a unique understanding of the extremely complex nature of the challenges facing the district. As a person with a 'get it done' perspective, I also know we can no longer depend on the status quo to make anything happen in this state. We need people willing to listen to the electorate and move rapidly to keep pace with the changing nature of business in our state. District 33 is the only one in the state with no incorporated areas. It is underrepresented and not heard. I will speak out for House District 33.

Moore: Too often, politicians are good at identifying a problem, but lack the skills or interest to find solutions. Serving in the State House since 2020, I have helped pass tax cuts for all citizens, pass laws to protect our children from online dangers, predators, and trafficking. I've helped pass expanded 4k and various pieces of legislation to improve early childhood education, to develop our workforce for good-paying, high-demand jobs. I'm committed to continuing to fight for Spartanburg and to advance our shared values.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Election 2024: Candidates answer questions about Spartanburg's House District 33 race