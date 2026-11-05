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Spartanburg

Spartanburg County Pet Resource Center hiring event

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O7MX3_1Gp5DBdD00

Spartanburg County Pet Resource Center will hold a hiring event on November 9, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1591 Southport Road, Spartanburg, SC, with on-site interviews for full-time Team Leader and entry-level positions. Applicants who love working with animals are invited to attend and learn how to join the team. View open jobs and apply: https://spartanburgcountysc.munisselfservice.com/ess/employmentopportunities/default.aspx

This content is adapted from materials provided by Spartanburg County

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