Spartanburg County Pet Resource Center hiring event

Spartanburg County Pet Resource Center will hold a hiring event on November 9, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1591 Southport Road, Spartanburg, SC, with on-site interviews for full-time Team Leader and entry-level positions. Applicants who love working with animals are invited to attend and learn how to join the team. View open jobs and apply: https://spartanburgcountysc.munisselfservice.com/ess/employmentopportunities/default.aspx

This content is adapted from materials provided by Spartanburg County