🏭 Sparta, WI Manufacturing: Multiple Triple R Openings

Sparta’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, and Triple R Industries is adding to their team. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and solid benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Triple R Industries (listed via La Crosse Tribune )

Triple R Industries (listed via ) Location: Sparta, WI

Type: Full-time , 1st shift , 4x10-hour days (OT Fridays if needed, no weekends)

, , 4x10-hour days (OT Fridays if needed, no weekends) Category: Manufacturing / Production / Operations

Run hand grinders, belt sanders, presses, tumblers, and other shop equipment, plus some assembly and forklift work. You’ll read blueprints, use micrometers and calipers, check quality, and help keep the line moving.

Why it’s appealing:

Competitive wage (based on experience)

(based on experience) Health, dental, disability, life insurance

401(k) with 4% company match

Up to 80 hours PTO in year one + paid holidays after 90 days

in year one + after 90 days Perfect attendance bonus up to $1,200

Extra PTO for birthday , Veterans Day (for vets), and referrals

, (for vets), and No weekends, temperature-controlled work zones, new RoboVent filtration

Employer: Triple R Industries (also listed via La Crosse Tribune in a duplicate post)

(also listed via La Crosse Tribune in a duplicate post) Location: Sparta, WI

Type: Full-time , 1st shift , 4x10-hour days (OT Fridays if needed, no weekends)

, , 4x10-hour days (OT Fridays if needed, no weekends) Category: Manufacturing / Production / Operations

Operate and program CNC machines to make precision parts. You’ll read blueprints, set up machines, write programs with G and M code, and inspect finished parts using standard measuring tools.

Why it’s appealing:

Competitive wage based on CNC experience

based on CNC experience Same strong benefits as above: health, dental, disability, life , 401(k) with 4% match

, Up to 80 hours PTO in year one + paid holidays after 90 days

in year one + after 90 days Perfect attendance bonus up to $1,200

Extra PTO for birthday , Veterans Day (for vets), and referrals

, (for vets), and Fusion/SolidWorks and CAM/CAD experience is a plus, great if you want to grow your programming skills

experience is a plus, great if you want to grow your programming skills Clean, temperature-controlled shop with updated Robovent filtration

If one of these fits you (or a friend), save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of resumes.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.