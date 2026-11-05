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🏭 Sparta, WI Manufacturing: Multiple Triple R Openings
Sparta’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, and Triple R Industries is adding to their team. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and solid benefits, these are worth a look.
General Labor / Operator – Triple R Industries
- Employer: Triple R Industries (listed via La Crosse Tribune)
- Location: Sparta, WI
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift, 4x10-hour days (OT Fridays if needed, no weekends)
- Category: Manufacturing / Production / Operations
Run hand grinders, belt sanders, presses, tumblers, and other shop equipment, plus some assembly and forklift work. You’ll read blueprints, use micrometers and calipers, check quality, and help keep the line moving.
Why it’s appealing:
- Competitive wage (based on experience)
- Health, dental, disability, life insurance
- 401(k) with 4% company match
- Up to 80 hours PTO in year one + paid holidays after 90 days
- Perfect attendance bonus up to $1,200
- Extra PTO for birthday, Veterans Day (for vets), and referrals
- No weekends, temperature-controlled work zones, new RoboVent filtration
CNC Machinist Programmer / Operator – Triple R Industries
- Employer: Triple R Industries (also listed via La Crosse Tribune in a duplicate post)
- Location: Sparta, WI
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift, 4x10-hour days (OT Fridays if needed, no weekends)
- Category: Manufacturing / Production / Operations
Operate and program CNC machines to make precision parts. You’ll read blueprints, set up machines, write programs with G and M code, and inspect finished parts using standard measuring tools.
Why it’s appealing:
- Competitive wage based on CNC experience
- Same strong benefits as above: health, dental, disability, life, 401(k) with 4% match
- Up to 80 hours PTO in year one + paid holidays after 90 days
- Perfect attendance bonus up to $1,200
- Extra PTO for birthday, Veterans Day (for vets), and referrals
- Fusion/SolidWorks and CAM/CAD experience is a plus, great if you want to grow your programming skills
- Clean, temperature-controlled shop with updated Robovent filtration
If one of these fits you (or a friend), save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of resumes.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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