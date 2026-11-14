Sparta has some wonderful dogs waiting at White County Animal Shelter for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, one of these pups might be the perfect match.

Breed: Husky / Terrier (medium mix)

Husky / Terrier (medium mix) Age: Senior

Gender: Female

Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $25 (reduced senior fee)

(reduced senior fee) Shelter: White County Animal Shelter

Phone: (931) 761-3647

Bella is a senior girl looking for a soft place to land. Her low adoption fee makes it easier for someone to give her the cozy retirement home she deserves. Call the shelter to ask about her health, energy level, and whether she’s a fit for your home.

👉 Meet Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rottweiler

Rottweiler Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: White County Animal Shelter

Phone: (931) 761-3647

Gypsy is an adult Rottweiler who may be a great match for someone who loves big, loyal dogs. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about her temperament, training, and what kind of home she needs.

👉 Meet Gypsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Collie mix

Collie mix Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: White County Animal Shelter

Phone: (931) 761-3647

Ruby is a young Collie mix who likely has plenty of energy and love to give. Ask the shelter about her activity level, whether she knows any commands, and how she does with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Ruby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Standard Poodle mix

Labrador Retriever / Standard Poodle mix Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: White County Animal Shelter

Phone: (931) 761-3647

Teddy is a Lab/Poodle mix (often called a "doodle" type mix) with a classic black-and-white coat. Contact the shelter to find out more about his grooming needs, personality, and whether he’s house-trained.

👉 Meet Teddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (medium)

Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: White County Animal Shelter

Phone: (931) 761-3647

Bellamy is a young puppy with a tan-and-black coat. Puppies need time, training, and patience, so be ready for the fun (and work!) of raising a youngster. Call the shelter to ask about his size when grown and any early training he’s started.

👉 Meet Bellamy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (medium)

Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Gender: Female

Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: White County Animal Shelter

Phone: (931) 761-3647

Clark is a baby mixed-breed girl who will need guidance as she grows. Ask the shelter about her personality, how she does with handling, and what kind of home would help her thrive.

👉 Meet Clark and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: Not listed (call to confirm)

Not listed (call to confirm) Shelter: White County Animal Shelter

Phone: (931) 761-3647

Hyde is an Australian Cattle Dog mix with a striking black-and-white coat. This type of dog often enjoys having a job or plenty of activity. Contact the shelter to learn about his energy level and whether he’s a good fit for an active home.

👉 Meet Hyde and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: White County Animal Shelter

Phone: (931) 761-3647

Jykel is a cattle dog mix puppy who will likely enjoy training and play. Ask the shelter about his socialization so far and what kind of exercise he’ll need as he grows.

👉 Meet Jykel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (medium)

Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: White County Animal Shelter

Phone: (931) 761-3647

Lyla is an adult mixed-breed girl with a warm, reddish coat. Call the shelter to ask how she does on leash, whether she’s house-trained, and if she gets along with other pets.

👉 Meet Lyla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Sparta, TN, please consider visiting White County Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (931) 761-3647 to ask about these dogs. Even if you can’t adopt, sharing their profiles can help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.