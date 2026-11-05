🏭 Several Sparta, TN Manufacturing Jobs With Steady Hours

Sparta’s plants are busy right now. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local manufacturing openings are worth a look.

Employer: Altium Packaging

Altium Packaging Location: Sparta, TN (600 Vista Drive)

(600 Vista Drive) Type: Full-time, 12‑hour D shift

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level path into plastics manufacturing. You’ll learn to run injection/blow molding machines, check product quality, clear jams, and keep basic paperwork. Good fit if you have 1+ year machine experience and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, bonus potential, 401(k) with company contributions, paid holidays and vacation).

Employer: Altium Packaging

Altium Packaging Location: Sparta, TN (600 Vista Drive)

(600 Vista Drive) Type: Full-time, 12‑hour D shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on maintenance role keeping blow mold and plant equipment running. You’ll install, adjust, and repair machinery, do preventive maintenance, troubleshoot issues, and may weld and fabricate. Best for folks with manufacturing maintenance experience and basic pneumatics/hydraulics knowledge who don’t mind loud, hot/cold plant conditions and some overtime.

Employer: Hörmann North America

Location: Sparta, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starts at $16/hour

Operate equipment on a production line making garage door components. Monday–Thursday, 6:00 AM–4:30 PM with overtime options, plus medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, paid vacation and holidays. Great if you have at least 1 year of manufacturing or sheet metal experience and want a stable, team-focused shop schedule.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.