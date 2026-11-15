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🏗️ Sparks, NV Engineering: Multiple Lead Electrical Roles
Sparks is busy building out its power and infrastructure, and senior engineers are in demand. If you’ve led complex electrical projects before, this one’s worth a look.
1. Lead Electrical Engineer
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Sparks, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead electrical engineering projects across utility, industrial, and commercial markets while mentoring a growing team. You’ll handle low- and medium-voltage power distribution, lighting, and controls, manage scope/schedule/budget, and act as the main technical contact for clients.
Highlights:
- 8+ years of electrical engineering experience preferred
- Experience with AutoCAD/MicroStation a plus
- PE or EIT preferred but not required
- Strong benefits, including profit-sharing bonus (4–8%), 100% paid employee healthcare, partial dependent coverage, HRA card, cell phone reimbursement, spot bonuses, and 9 paid holidays
- Must already be authorized to work in the U.S. (no visa sponsorship)
To apply, follow the instructions in the posting or email your resume (Word format) to the listed recruiter with the exact JobID in the subject line.
If this sounds like you or someone you know, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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