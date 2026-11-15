Sparks is busy building out its power and infrastructure, and senior engineers are in demand. If you’ve led complex electrical projects before, this one’s worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead electrical engineering projects across utility, industrial, and commercial markets while mentoring a growing team. You’ll handle low- and medium-voltage power distribution, lighting, and controls, manage scope/schedule/budget, and act as the main technical contact for clients.

Highlights:

8+ years of electrical engineering experience preferred

Experience with AutoCAD/MicroStation a plus

a plus PE or EIT preferred but not required

Strong benefits, including profit-sharing bonus (4–8%) , 100% paid employee healthcare , partial dependent coverage, HRA card, cell phone reimbursement, spot bonuses, and 9 paid holidays

, , partial dependent coverage, HRA card, cell phone reimbursement, spot bonuses, and Must already be authorized to work in the U.S. (no visa sponsorship)

To apply, follow the instructions in the posting or email your resume (Word format) to the listed recruiter with the exact JobID in the subject line.

If this sounds like you or someone you know, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

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