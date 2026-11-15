Sparks is busy right now with warehouse and manufacturing work, especially around batteries, electrical supplies, and auto parts. If you like hands-on jobs and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Rexel USA

Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 12:00 PM–8:30 PM)

Salary: Not listed

Cut and prepare electrical wire and cable using warehouse equipment and cutting machines. Great fit if you have 1+ year wire cutting or warehouse experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, and training/advancement.

Employer: Panasonic Energy Corporation of North America

Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time, day and night shifts

Salary: Not listed

Run and monitor lithium-ion battery production machines in a clean, high-tech plant. Best for folks with 1+ year manufacturing experience, basic computer skills, and comfort wearing PPE. Offers health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, bonuses, tuition help, on-site food, and a free shuttle.

Employer: Panasonic Energy Corporation of North America

Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time, day and night shifts

Salary: Not listed

Operate battery production machines, move materials, and keep logs in a clean-room style setting. Good entry point if you don’t have a diploma yet but are willing to learn, follow safety rules, and work with PPE; comes with the same strong benefits, PTO, bonuses, and growth paths as other Panasonic roles.

Employer: Coulter Services

Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Engineer-level role making sure suppliers deliver high-quality parts for gas systems used in defense, marine, aerospace, energy, and industrial markets. You’ll audit suppliers, lead root-cause analysis and CAPA, set quality requirements, and drive continuous improvement with engineering and supply chain teams.

Employer: Omega Holdings

Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a 300,000 sq. ft. auto A/C parts warehouse, pulling orders, receiving stock, and shelving parts using stand-up pickers and sit-down forklifts. Requires 2 years forklift experience and current forklift certification, with health, dental, vision, life insurance, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and post new roles often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.