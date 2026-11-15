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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Sparks Right Now
Sparks neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your home, yard, or hobbies.
Set of Red Gas Cans
Item: Set of red gas cans
Condition: Free to take; large can has gas that’s over a year old (may not be good anymore)
Location: Sky Ridge and The Vistas, Sparks, NV
Source: nextdoor.com
A few red gas cans ready for pickup. The big can still has old gas in it, so you may want to dispose of or refresh the fuel before using. Great if you need extra cans for yard tools, generators, or emergency storage.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Scrap Lumber and 3 Fence Boards
Item: Scrap lumber and 3 fence boards
Condition: Mixed misc wood, good for small projects or repairs
Location: Sky Ridge and The Vistas, Sparks, NV (The Vistas area)
Source: nextdoor.com
Pile of free scrap wood plus three fence boards. Could be useful for garden projects, small repairs, or DIY crafts. Pickup only in The Vistas neighborhood.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Hand-Carved Wooden Surfboard
Item: Hand-carved wooden surfboard wall art
Condition: Described as beautiful wall art with floral design
Location: Kiley Ranch, Sparks, NV
Source: nextdoor.com
Unique wooden surfboard wall decor, carved in Maui by a local artist. Features a floral design, perfect as a statement piece in a living room, hallway, or beach-themed space.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Golf Cleats (2 Pair)
Item: FootJoy golf cleats, 2 pairs
Size: Men’s 11W
Extras: Includes extra cleats and a wrench
Location: Kiley Ranch, Sparks, NV
Source: nextdoor.com
Two pairs of FootJoy golf shoes in men’s size 11 wide. They come with extra replacement cleats and a cleat wrench, handy if you golf at local courses and need a backup pair.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Sparks tend to go fast, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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