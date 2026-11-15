Sparks neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your home, yard, or hobbies.

Item: Set of red gas cans

Condition: Free to take; large can has gas that’s over a year old (may not be good anymore)

Location: Sky Ridge and The Vistas, Sparks, NV

Source: nextdoor.com

A few red gas cans ready for pickup. The big can still has old gas in it, so you may want to dispose of or refresh the fuel before using. Great if you need extra cans for yard tools, generators, or emergency storage.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Scrap lumber and 3 fence boards

Condition: Mixed misc wood, good for small projects or repairs

Location: Sky Ridge and The Vistas, Sparks, NV (The Vistas area)

Source: nextdoor.com

Pile of free scrap wood plus three fence boards. Could be useful for garden projects, small repairs, or DIY crafts. Pickup only in The Vistas neighborhood.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Hand-carved wooden surfboard wall art

Condition: Described as beautiful wall art with floral design

Location: Kiley Ranch, Sparks, NV

Source: nextdoor.com

Unique wooden surfboard wall decor, carved in Maui by a local artist. Features a floral design, perfect as a statement piece in a living room, hallway, or beach-themed space.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: FootJoy golf cleats, 2 pairs

Size: Men’s 11W

Extras: Includes extra cleats and a wrench

Location: Kiley Ranch, Sparks, NV

Source: nextdoor.com

Two pairs of FootJoy golf shoes in men’s size 11 wide. They come with extra replacement cleats and a cleat wrench, handy if you golf at local courses and need a backup pair.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Sparks tend to go fast, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.