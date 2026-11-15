Sparks is busy right now, with new projects and growth across construction, consulting, and green services. If you’ve got management skills, there are several solid paths here, from entry-level PM to leading an entire PMO.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run programs end-to-end: schedules, budgets, milestones, and customer communication. Good fit if you like organizing complex work, coordinating across teams, and you have a 4-year degree or 3+ years of relevant experience.

Employer: Recology

Location: Sparks/Reno, NV – Recology Service Center Nevada

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Enterprise Project Management Office and oversee a portfolio of big, cross-functional projects. This is a senior role where you’ll guide project managers, set PM standards, partner with executives, and help drive a mission-focused, employee-owned, environmentally minded company.

Employer: Rosendin

Location: Sparks, NV (active construction sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level project management role with one of the largest employee-owned electrical contractors in the U.S. Support project managers with documentation, RFIs, change orders, and coordination on high-profile jobs—great if you have a Construction Management degree or 1+ year in construction and want to grow fast.

If any of these feel close, click through, skim the full posting, and send a focused resume this week while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.