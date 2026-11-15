Sparks is busy in healthcare right now, with hospitals and clinics looking for skilled pros across shifts. If you’re in nursing, imaging, or therapy, there are solid options to check out.

Employer: UHS at Northern Nevada Medical Center

UHS at Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time, nights (36 hrs/week)

Pay/Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus for experienced techs; relocation offered

Work across Surgery, ER, Pain Center, and Imaging doing CT and X-ray, with a focus on patient safety and image quality. Comes with full benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and growth options across the UHS network.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a med/surg team while still providing hands-on patient care. Good fit if you’re an RN who likes mentoring staff, keeping patients safe, and having a say in hiring, education, and performance.

Employer: Provident Behavioral Health

Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time, inpatient

Pay: Not listed

Provide OT services to adults with acute and complex medical needs in a hospital setting. You’ll do full evaluations, create treatment plans, support ADLs, and work closely with doctors, nurses, rehab, and case management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.