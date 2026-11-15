Sparks has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from gyms and groceries to fashion and gaming. Good options here if you like talking with people and want steady hours.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead sales and a small team in a busy auto parts store, focusing on WOW-level customer service, inventory, and store operations. Good fit if you want leadership experience in retail and can work a flexible schedule including mornings, nights, and weekends.

Employer: WinCo Foods

Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work the front lines at a 24/7 grocery store, running registers, self-checkout, and helping customers find what they need. WinCo is employee-owned, with strong benefits and a focus on friendly, fast service.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing)

(Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing) Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the dairy department like your own mini-store: manage staff, ordering, inventory, and customer service. Comes with career growth opportunities, store discount, and benefits, plus DailyPay access for eligible employees.

Employer: Caesars Entertainment / Caesars Digital

Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the face of the retail sportsbook, taking bets, handling cash, and helping both regulars and new bettors understand their options. Great if you’re 21+, like sports, can stand for long periods, and are comfortable with cash handling and basic computer work.

Employer: Loft Outlet

Location: Legends at Sparks Marina, Sparks, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers with styling and outfit ideas, keep the store looking sharp, and use tech tools to support online/instore shopping. Comes with merch discounts, 401(k), and growth potential across sister brands.

Employer: BodyFuel Fitness

Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Part-time (about 3 shifts/week)

(about 3 shifts/week) Pay: $17.01 – $21.01 per hour + commissions; weekend shifts at $21.01/hr

Greet members, handle check-ins, sales, and memberships, and keep the front desk running smoothly. Includes a free gym membership, flexible schedule, and is ideal if you’re energetic, reliable, and enjoy a fitness-focused environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles open nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.