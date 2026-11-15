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Sparks
🛒 Sparks, NV Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Flexible Roles
5 days ago
Sparks has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from gyms and groceries to fashion and gaming. Good options here if you like talking with people and want steady hours.
Part Sales Manager – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Sparks, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead sales and a small team in a busy auto parts store, focusing on WOW-level customer service, inventory, and store operations. Good fit if you want leadership experience in retail and can work a flexible schedule including mornings, nights, and weekends.
Cashier
- Employer: WinCo Foods
- Location: Sparks, NV
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work the front lines at a 24/7 grocery store, running registers, self-checkout, and helping customers find what they need. WinCo is employee-owned, with strong benefits and a focus on friendly, fast service.
Dairy Manager
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation listing)
- Location: Sparks, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run the dairy department like your own mini-store: manage staff, ordering, inventory, and customer service. Comes with career growth opportunities, store discount, and benefits, plus DailyPay access for eligible employees.
Sportsbook Ticket Writer – Full Time (JJ'S Sports and Spirits)
- Employer: Caesars Entertainment / Caesars Digital
- Location: Sparks, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Be the face of the retail sportsbook, taking bets, handling cash, and helping both regulars and new bettors understand their options. Great if you’re 21+, like sports, can stand for long periods, and are comfortable with cash handling and basic computer work.
Sales Associate
- Employer: Loft Outlet
- Location: Legends at Sparks Marina, Sparks, NV
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help shoppers with styling and outfit ideas, keep the store looking sharp, and use tech tools to support online/instore shopping. Comes with merch discounts, 401(k), and growth potential across sister brands.
Front Desk Position – BodyFuel Fitness
- Employer: BodyFuel Fitness
- Location: Sparks, NV
- Type: Part-time (about 3 shifts/week)
- Pay: $17.01 – $21.01 per hour + commissions; weekend shifts at $21.01/hr
Greet members, handle check-ins, sales, and memberships, and keep the front desk running smoothly. Includes a free gym membership, flexible schedule, and is ideal if you’re energetic, reliable, and enjoy a fitness-focused environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles open nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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