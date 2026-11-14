Sparks is busy and growing, which means steady work for drivers and mechanics. If you like staying active and working with trucks or equipment, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: McCandless Truck Center

McCandless Truck Center Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the Service Department on International trucks and IC buses, doing repairs, maintenance, and inspections. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), PTO, paid training, flexible scheduling, and the chance to mentor others and grow your skills.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a Class A CDL truck delivering beer, wine, spirits, and other beverages to local accounts. You’ll build relationships with retail customers, handle invoices and returns, and stay active with regular lifting (about 45–65 lbs).

Employer: All Star Rents

All Star Rents Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: Competitive wage (exact amount not listed)

Family-owned rental company looking for a mechanic to service and repair construction equipment and vehicles. Monday–Friday shifts that end by 5:00 pm, plus no nights or weekends, monthly bonus eligibility, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with profit sharing, paid holidays, vacation, sick leave, and a 90-day hands-on bootcamp training program.

Employer: Blake Express (FedEx Ground contractor)

Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Seasonal

Salary: From $20.00/hour

Use your own car to deliver packages on local Reno/Sparks routes, usually under 50 miles a day with a guaranteed 8 hours. Offers flexible schedules, 401(k) with 4% match, health/dental/vision, paid time off, paid training, shoe reimbursement, and a daily bonus for hitting thresholds.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.