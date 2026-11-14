Sparks is busy with big builds right now, from data centers to utility projects. If you’re an engineer who likes complex systems and fast-paced work, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead electrical design for utility, industrial, and commercial projects while managing scope, schedule, and budget. You’ll mentor junior engineers, coordinate with multi‑discipline teams, and get strong benefits including profit sharing, paid healthcare for employees, and spot bonuses.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (Amazon Data Services, Inc.)

Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary (Sparks): $96,600 – $160,000/year base, plus potential sign-on and RSUs

Join the AWS data center team and commission critical power, cooling, and control systems before they go live. This role is very hands-on, includes up to 80% travel, and comes with Amazon’s full benefits package and a clear impact on global cloud infrastructure.

If one of these fits you, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.