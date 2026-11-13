Sparks has some solid driving options right now, from steady full-time work to flexible, on‑call hours. If you like being on the road and don’t mind some physical work, these are worth a look.

Employer: PACDrive

PACDrive Location: Sparks, NV (regional routes, including CA)

(regional routes, including CA) Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $25.00/hour , 40+ hours/week

, Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off

Drive a variety of CDL vehicles for 10+ hour days, using apps for dispatch, logs, and safety checks. You’ll need a CDL A or B, 2 years OTR, clean record (no DUI, no recent accidents), and enough mechanical know‑how to keep things moving.

Employer: JK TRANSPORTATION

Location: Sparks, NV

Type: On-call, part-time (seasonal)

Pay: From $28.00/hour , 8–40 hours/week (not guaranteed)

, Benefits: Paid orientation, referral program

On‑call dump truck work that can swing from no hours to full weeks, depending on weather and jobs. Great if you have 3+ years dump truck experience, a CDL A or B, and want flexible, construction‑style driving work.

Employer: Silicon Valley Mechanical

Location: Sparks, NV (deliveries to Bay Area jobsites)

(deliveries to Bay Area jobsites) Type: Full-time, union position

Pay & Benefits: Based on union wage scale; benefits such as medical, dental, vision, and retirement per union agreement

Support shop and field crews by hauling tools, equipment, and fabricated materials to jobsites. You’ll drive company vehicles, run a sit‑down forklift (2+ years’ experience required), help with inventory, and keep projects on schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on routes, shifts, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.