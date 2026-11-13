Sparks is busy with casino guests and locals eating out, so food and hospitality spots are always looking for friendly, reliable people.

Here are a few solid openings worth a look:

Employer: Legends Bay Casino

Legends Bay Casino Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support servers at Duke’s Steakhouse by clearing tables, resetting them, and keeping supplies stocked. Good fit if you have some bussing experience, can work nights/weekends, and don’t mind a busy casino setting.

Employer: Korean restaurant (name not listed)

Korean restaurant (name not listed) Location: Sparks, NV 89431

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.00 – $16.00 per hour

Hands-on kitchen helper role with food prep, dishwashing, and keeping the kitchen clean. You’ll get paid training, an employee discount, and a flexible schedule, with a chance to grow into a chef assistant.

Employer: Nugget Casino Resort

Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time, varied shifts

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house support role helping the bell/valet team with luggage and car key coordination. Great if you like guest contact, can stay organized, and are okay working around casino noise and smoke.

If something here looks good, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re early in the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.