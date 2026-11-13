Sparks retail is busy right now—great time to grab a customer-facing job, whether you want steady full-time hours or a flexible part-time role.

Employer: El Rosal Tortilla Factory

El Rosal Tortilla Factory Location: Sparks, NV (in person)

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Perks: Employee discount, paid time off

Work at a local tortilla factory and restaurant helping both retail and wholesale customers. You’ll run the register, answer phones, process orders, and use Microsoft Office—Spanish and English are required, plus at least 1 year of customer service experience.

Employer: MINISO USA

MINISO USA Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $13.00/hour

Help shoppers during busy seasons at MINISO with a fun, fast-paced sales floor role. You’ll greet customers, answer product questions, keep shelves stocked, and run the register—great if you want flexible hours and have basic retail or customer service skills.

Employer: MINISO USA

MINISO USA Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00/hour

Step into a leadership spot helping run daily store operations and lead the team. You’ll open/close the store, handle cash, support merchandising, and coach associates—ideal if you have 1+ year as a keyholder, supervisor, or shift lead and want management experience.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—retail managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.