Sparks is staying busy with power and infrastructure work, and senior engineers are in demand. If you’ve led complex electrical projects before, this one is worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead low- and medium-voltage power distribution, lighting, and control system projects across utility, industrial, and commercial sites. You’ll manage scope, schedule, and budget, act as the main client contact, and mentor a team of engineers and designers. Benefits include profit-sharing bonuses (4–8%), 100% paid employee healthcare, 50% paid dependents’ healthcare, HRA card for medical costs, cell phone reimbursement, spot bonuses, and 9 paid holidays. 8+ years of experience is expected; PE/EIT preferred but not required. U.S. work authorization is required.

If this looks close to what you want, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.