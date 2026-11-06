🚔 Sparks, NV Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings

Sparks is busy and growing, which means more roles keeping people, property, and workplaces safe. Here are several solid public safety and security openings hiring now.

Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Securitas Security Services USA, Inc. Location: Sparks, NV (USA Parkway)

Salary: $72,404.80/year

Type: Full-time

Lead security operations for multiple client sites, guiding supervisors and officers on staffing, scheduling, and safety procedures. This role fits someone with 2+ years of supervisor experience, strong tech skills, and a calm, professional style under pressure, plus access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid training, and more.

Employer: Rosendin

Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time

Field-based safety leader role on major electrical construction projects, driving health, safety, and environmental (HSE) plans, training, and incident investigations. Ideal if you have a related degree or 7+ years of safety experience with CHST, want to mentor junior safety staff, and like the idea of employee ownership (ESOP), bonus potential, and strong benefits.

Employer: Rail City Casino

Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time

Run the casino surveillance department, protect gaming assets, and ensure compliance with Nevada Gaming Control Board rules. Great fit if you have 3+ years casino surveillance supervisory experience, know slots and table games, and can work any shift while keeping reports accurate and unbiased.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.