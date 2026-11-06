🚌 Sparks, NV Driving Jobs With Multiple Local Employers

Sparks is busy and growing, which means steady work for safe, reliable drivers. Here are several solid transportation jobs hiring now around town.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.21–$32.83/hour

Drive FedEx vehicles to pick up and deliver packages, with lots of customer contact and steady hours (Mon–Sat, 6:30am–6:30pm, Sunday off plus one weekday off). You’ll need a high school diploma/GED, be 21+, able to lift 50+ lbs, and pass DOT and medical requirements.

Employer: Coleman Worldwide Moving

Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive a box truck, lead a moving crew, and help customers with loading, transporting, and unloading their household goods. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and even scholarship options for college students.

Employer: LKQ Corporation

Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Use a company box truck to deliver auto parts, handle loading/unloading, and collect payments while giving friendly customer service. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, clean record, 1+ year of experience, and must meet DOT/FMCSA requirements; benefits include health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition help, and daily pay option.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles and room to grow. Share this with a friend who’s a strong driver and looking for steady work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.