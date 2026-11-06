🛒 Sparks, NV Retail Jobs with Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Sparks retail is busy right now—big chains are hiring for both leadership and front-line roles. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50 – $22.50/hour

Why it’s interesting: Keyholder role where you open/close the store, handle cash, and coach the team. Good fit if you have 1+ year of retail leadership and want a step toward assistant manager while still working directly with customers.

Employer: Petco

Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Lead the live animal and aquatics areas—focus on animal care, customer help, and training the team. Great if you love pets, have 1+ year of supervisor experience, and want hands-on work with room to grow.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15 – $19/hour

Benefits (with ~30 hrs/week): Health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, 401(k), training programs

Why it’s interesting: Classic front-end retail job: run the register, help customers find items, keep shelves stocked, and support photo/web pickup. Good entry role if you want flexible hours and solid benefits once you hit the hour threshold.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles at nearby locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.