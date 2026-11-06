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Sparks
🛒 Sparks, NV Retail Jobs with Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
9 days ago
Sparks retail is busy right now—big chains are hiring for both leadership and front-line roles. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.
Shift Lead
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Sparks, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.50 – $22.50/hour
- Why it’s interesting: Keyholder role where you open/close the store, handle cash, and coach the team. Good fit if you have 1+ year of retail leadership and want a step toward assistant manager while still working directly with customers.
Animal Care Supervisor (Companion Animal Supervisor)
- Employer: Petco
- Location: Sparks, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Lead the live animal and aquatics areas—focus on animal care, customer help, and training the team. Great if you love pets, have 1+ year of supervisor experience, and want hands-on work with room to grow.
Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Sparks, NV
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15 – $19/hour
- Benefits (with ~30 hrs/week): Health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, 401(k), training programs
- Why it’s interesting: Classic front-end retail job: run the register, help customers find items, keep shelves stocked, and support photo/web pickup. Good entry role if you want flexible hours and solid benefits once you hit the hour threshold.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles at nearby locations.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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