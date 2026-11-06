🏭 Sparks, NV Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Openings on Nights & Days

Sparks is buzzing with big-name manufacturers right now—great time to get into (or move up in) production work. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level tech to supervisor and engineer.

Employer: Panasonic Energy Corporation of North America

Panasonic Energy Corporation of North America Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 6:30am–3:00pm

, Monday–Friday, Salary: Not listed

Keep Panasonic’s lithium-ion battery machines running with preventative maintenance, basic repairs, and troubleshooting. Good fit if you’ve got some manufacturing or mechanical experience and like hands-on work; comes with strong benefits (medical, 401(k) with match, PTO, bonus, shuttle, on-site food, and tuition help).

Employer: UPS

Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Part-time , evenings/nights, up to 5 days/week

, evenings/nights, up to 5 days/week Pay: $26.25/hour

Lead a team of package handlers in a fast-paced warehouse, focusing on safety, accuracy, and productivity. Great for someone with leadership skills who wants steady part-time hours and experience with a Fortune Global 500 company.

Employer: Tesla

Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time (various shifts, may include nights/weekends)

(various shifts, may include nights/weekends) Salary: Not listed

Run a high-volume cell manufacturing line, leading associates, leads, and technicians. Ideal if you have 3+ years managing teams in manufacturing and want to own safety, quality, and continuous improvement in a cutting-edge EV environment.

Employer: NOW Health Group

Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time , 3rd shift (overnights)

, Salary: Not listed

Inspect raw materials and in-process/finished products to keep quality on point in a supplement manufacturing facility. Good for detail-oriented folks with a high school diploma and up to 2 years of inspection or QC experience who don’t mind physical work and overnight hours.

Employer: Tesla

Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time , night shift

, Salary: Not listed

Own quality for powertrain components on Tesla Semi, from incoming parts to final assembly. Best for engineers (Mechanical/Electrical/Materials/Industrial) with 2+ years in quality engineering, strong stats skills, and experience with tools like FMEA, DOE, and SPC.

Employer: Tesla

Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the team that manages part changes on the production floor—line purges, hard cutovers, and configuration checks. Great move if you’ve got 4+ years in fast-paced manufacturing or production control and want a leadership role tied directly to how vehicles are built.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple similar openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.