🚌 Sparks, NV Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local & OTR Openings

Sparks is busy and growing, which means steady work for CDL drivers who like good pay and solid hours. Here are a few strong options hiring now in and around Sparks, NV.

Employer: Q&D Construction

Q&D Construction Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$33/hour + daily overtime after 8 hours

Haul heavy equipment (dozers, loaders, excavators, etc.) for a well-known local construction company. Class A CDL and at least 1 year of equipment moving experience required. Strong benefits package with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 8 paid holidays, 401(k) with 5% match, and referral bonuses.

Employer: CrossCountry Freight Solutions

CrossCountry Freight Solutions Location: Sparks/Reno, NV

Type: Full-time, Home Daily

Pay: $35/hour

Day-shift route work, Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. start, with local pickups and deliveries so you’re home every night. Needs Class A CDL, 1 year experience, Hazmat & Tanker (or willing to get them). Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, volunteer time, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Centurion Logistics (partnered with FedEx Ground)

Centurion Logistics (partnered with FedEx Ground) Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time, Solo OTR-style run

Pay: About $93,000–$114,000 per year

Solo drop & hook run, 6 days a week, about 500–600 miles out and back, with no-touch freight and newer equipment. Class A CDL, 1 year tractor-trailer experience, and clean MVR required; doubles endorsement needed (or willing to get). Includes daily minimums, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with 4% match, paid vacation, PTO, and referral program.

If one of these fits your skills, apply soon and don’t be shy about calling the recruiter listed to move things along.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.