📣 Sparks, NV Sales & Marketing – Multiple Solid Roles Hiring Now

Sparks is busy right now with industrial and B2B sales roles, especially for folks who like being out in the field and building long-term accounts.

Here are several strong Sales & Marketing openings in Sparks, NV worth a look:

Employer: Applied Fluid Power / Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Fluid Power / Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role blends technical sales with customer support for hydraulic and pneumatic systems. You’ll act as the local fluid power expert, support account managers, visit customer sites, and help design solutions that keep industrial operations running.

Employer: Safety-Kleen , a Clean Harbors company

, a Clean Harbors company Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$70,000 base + commission

You’ll manage and grow a territory selling services like oil collection/recycling, equipment cleaning, parts washers, and industrial waste removal. This is a B2B role with health benefits after 30 days, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and paid training.

Employer: Papé Machinery, Inc. – Construction & Forestry Division

Location: Washoe County / Sparks, NV area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Salary + commission (DOE)

Sell heavy construction equipment (excavators, dozers, loaders, etc.) to contractors and operators across your territory. You’ll spend most of your time in the field, building relationships and working with internal teams, with access to strong benefits, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and clear advancement paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings nearby, and it’s a good way to get your name in front of local hiring teams.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.