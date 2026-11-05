🛒 Sparks NV Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Store Roles Open

Sparks retail is busy right now, and several big-name stores are hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: 1320 E Lincoln Way, Sparks, NV 89434

Type: Full-time, in-store (not remote)

Salary: Not listed

Lead the small animal and aquatics area, making sure pets are healthy and customers get smart, caring help. This is a hands-on supervisor role with lots of time on the sales floor, coaching the team, caring for animals, and helping run the store.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the dairy department day-to-day: train and schedule clerks, keep shelves full and fresh, and handle customer questions. Good fit if you like leading a small team, staying organized, and keeping a busy grocery area running smoothly.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the store clean, stocked, and easy to shop while answering customer questions across different departments. This role is active and varied—stocking, organizing, and helping shoppers find what they need, with weekly pay and store discounts for eligible employees.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.