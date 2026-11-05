🔧 Sparks, NV Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Sparks is busy growing, and so are the buildings that need to be cleaned, fixed, and kept running. Here are some solid hands-on roles if you like staying active and working with tools.

Employer: SanMar

SanMar Location: 450 Ingenuity Ave, Sparks, NV 89441

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $18.67/hour (DOE)

Shift: 10:30am – 7:00pm

Keep SanMar’s big distribution center clean and safe with daily janitorial work—trash, floors, restocking, and basic building care. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can lift up to 50–60 lbs, and like steady, fast-paced warehouse work.

Employer: Tesla

Location: Sparks, NV

Sparks, NV Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on electrician role keeping Tesla’s facility power systems safe and reliable. You’ll troubleshoot and repair panels, motors, VFDs, and more, often using lifts and working at height—great if you know codes (NEC, NFPA 70e, OSHA) and like complex electrical work.

Employer: Security Public Storage

Location: Sparks, NV

Sparks, NV Type: Part-time (20–25 hours/week)

Pay: $22.00/hour

Take care of a self-storage property with a mix of low-voltage work, light electrical, plumbing, painting, and general repairs. Good for someone handy with tools who has a reliable vehicle, valid license, and wants steady part-time hours plus 401(k).

Employer: Tellworks Logistics

Location: Sparks, NV (USA Parkway warehouse)

Sparks, NV (USA Parkway warehouse) Type: Not listed (likely full-time)

Not listed (likely full-time) Pay: Not listed

Warehouse maintenance role focused on conveyors, material handling equipment, and 480V electrical systems. Ideal if you can read electrical/mechanical blueprints, handle PLC and drive work, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 60 lbs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more details and related roles. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.