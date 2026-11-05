🏗️ Sparks, NV Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Sparks is buzzing with hands-on engineering work right now, from high-tech batteries to data centers and even chocolate production.

Here are several solid Architecture & Engineering roles hiring in Sparks, Nevada:

Employer: Panasonic Energy Corporation of North America

Panasonic Energy Corporation of North America Location: Sparks, NV (Gigafactory)

(Gigafactory) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive)

Work on the world’s largest lithium-ion battery operation, supporting high-speed automated lines that make millions of cells a day. Great fit if you have 1–3 years of manufacturing engineering experience, enjoy troubleshooting equipment, and want strong benefits plus growth in clean energy.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Location: Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary (Sparks): $111,300 – $186,100 per year

Join AWS’s global controls team to support BMS and EPMS in critical data centers that keep the cloud running. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in Electrical/Mechanical or related field and experience with power monitoring, controls logic, and large infrastructure projects.

Employer: Clasen Quality Chocolate (CQC)

Location: Sparks, NV (Spanish Springs)

Type: Likely full-time, 1st shift

Likely Salary: Not listed

Help design and run capital and productivity projects at a state-of-the-art chocolate facility, with a family-owned feel and lots of perks (401(k) match, bonuses, tuition help, and yes—free chocolate). Great for engineers who like leading projects, improving processes, and working cross-functionally.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the full description, and send in your resume soon—good engineering roles in Sparks tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.